Suspect arrested in Monday afternoon stabbing at east Tulsa hotel

Jesus Ramos (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they have made arrests in the attack on a man at the Southern Comfort Hotel on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jesus Ramos, who injured a man in a hatchet attack.

After fleeing the scene, Tulsa Police tracked down Ramos’ car near 3500 E. Newton Street and obtained a search warrant for the house, but Ramos was not there.

42-year-old Jorge Maravilla was home at the time and contacted Ramos telling him that police were looking for him and told Ramos not to return to the house.

Maravilla was arrested for harboring a fugitive.

Jorge Maravilla (Tulsa Police Department)

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Ramos was taken into custody near 1100 N. Sandusky. Ramos was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after conviction of a felony and destroying evidence.

