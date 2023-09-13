A suspect arrested in Turley triple murder case

By April Hill

TURLEY, Okla — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce that they have arrested John B. Goode.

Goode has been called a person of interest until now.

Jack Grimes, Dewayne Selby disappeared on the way to a horse show in Dallas in 2021.

Selby’s mother, Glenda Parton, vanished after she went looking for her son.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner released the cause of death for Jack Grimes, whose body was found in a field in Turley.

The report says he had multiple gunshots to his head and neck and was dismembered and put into bags.

The remains of Selby and his mother, Parton, were found last month.

Tulsa County Sherif Vic Regalado says Goode was a homeless man who was living on the property with Grimes and Selby.

64-year-old Goode was just convicted Tuesday for the 2022 murder of Richard Bonat.

Investigators are still looking into the motives for the killings.

