Suspect in custody after woman injured in overnight shooting in midtown Tulsa

The Tulsa Police Department says a woman was injured in an overnight shooting in midtown Tulsa.

TPD reportedly responded to a call just before midnight at the QuikTrip at 11th Street and Utica. Officers say they found a woman in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her hip area. Police learned that shooting took place at the EZ Pawn located at 800 South Utica Avenue.

TPD says the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

About an hour later, Officers received a call from a man saying he was the suspect in the shooting. They say he claimed someone tried to carjack him near the pawn shop and he fired a shot while attempting to get away.

The man, identified as Joseph Ryan, was taken into custody on two counts of shooting with intent to kill.