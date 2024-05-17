Suspect in custody following two attempted armed bank robberies in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a suspect, later identified as William Sier, is in custody after officers responded to reports of two attempted armed bank robberies in downtown Tulsa on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to an armed bank robbery at the TTCU Federal Credit Union near 5th Street and Boston Avenue around 12:48 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were on the scene and within a couple of minutes received another report of an armed bank robbery about a block away at the IBC Bank near 5th Street and Main Street.

It was reported that during both attempted robberies, Sier implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

Police said officers found a piece of clothing that was dropped and located a male that matched the clothing description at the bus station.

Sier was arrested and booked into Tulsa County on two counts of attempted armed robbery after a former conviction of a felony and one count of assault and battery of a police officer after a former conviction of a felony.

Neither of the banks had any monetary loss after the attempted robberies.