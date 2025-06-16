Suspect in custody as Skiatook Police investigate homicide

Skiatook Police says a suspect is in custody after a person was found dead in a house Sunday morning.

The Skiatook Police Department say a suspect is in custody after a person was found dead in a house Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a 911 hang up call around 9:20 a.m. from a house within the Skiatook city limits.

Officers arrived and found a dead individual in the house. Police say they immediately began a homicide investigation.

Chad Weathers was taken into custody in connection to the case.

If you have any information on the homicide, call the Skiatook Police Department at 918-396-2424.