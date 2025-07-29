Suspect in double homicide in Stillwater could be tied to shooting near Langston Universty

STILLWATER, Okla. — A suspect in a Stillwater double homicide could be linked to a shooting near Langston University.

KRMG first reported about the homicide Monday morning.

Stillwater Police say officers responded to a shooting just after one Monday morning near West Elm and South Husband Street, just four blocked from Eskimo Joe’s.

The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead and one was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

Police say two victims died and a woman was flown to OU Health, where she is listed as stable.

Police say the people involved were not college students.

“I know there’s parents surprised on social media and online about the shooting in Stillwater, nearby campus. Like I said, the safety of our students, the residents are our top priority for sure..” said Lt. T.J. Low of the Stillwater Police Department.

Hours after the Stillwater shooting, Langston University Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting.

No one was hit, but OSBI has taken over the investigation.

They are working to determine if the person involved is also the suspect in the Stillwater shooting.