Suspect, getaway driver arrested after deadly weekend shooting

Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department
By John Filbeck

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police have arrested both the suspected shooter and the getaway driver involved in a shooting Saturday night near 36th & Yale. 32-year-old Heather Martinez died in the shooting, and a 50-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses saw someone in a red car shoot at a gray Suburban and then drive away. Detectives were able to identify the car as a red Camaro, and the driver to be Jacqueline Hull. She was arrested Monday and booked into the jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder.

The suspected shooter is 44-year-old Mark Burleson. Officers tracked him down and arrested him in Ponca City on Tuesday. He will be brought back to Tulsa to face murder charges as well.

Burleson is a tribal member and falls under the McGirt ruling, so detectives will turn this case over to the FBI and federal prosecutors for further investigation.

John Filbeck

John Filbeck

Traffic Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!