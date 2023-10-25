Suspect injured in east Tulsa officer-involved shooting

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Tulsa, Oct. 25, 2023 An officer with the fugitive warrant squad opened fire when the suspect brandished a revolver, according to police

A Tulsa police officer shot a suspect during the service of an arrest warrant in east Tulsa Wednesday afternoon.

TPD said the shooting occurred on David Patrick Avenue (129th E. Ave.) north of East Pine Street around 2:00 p.m.

According to TPD, officers were attempting to serve a warrant for the 22-year-old suspect.

Captain Richard Meulenberg told KRMG at the scene the suspect had pleaded guilty to a first-degree arson charge, but had failed to comply with the terms of his release.

“He had set his house on fire with family members inside, with the intention of setting them on fire,” the captain told KRMG.

“When Officers (sic) arrived at the home, the suspect came out of the house holding a revolver in his hand. The suspect’s actions caused one Officer (sic) to fire at the suspect, hitting him.” TPD said on a social media page.

Meulenberg said one officer discharged a weapon, and early in the investigation, it appears only one shot was fired.

No officers were injured.

TPD did not release the names of the suspect, nor the officer involved in the shooting.

KRMG was told off the record that the injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The officer will be suspended, with pay, pending an investigation of the shooting.