Suspected serial sunglasses thief arrested at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA — Police were called to the Sunglass Hut on Friday when employees reported that a known serial shoplifter was actively stealing merchandise.

Police say video surveillance shows Andre Doyle casually selecting multiple sets of sunglasses while the clerk watched, then leaving the store as if the sunglasses were free.

They believe he targets the store almost daily.

Doyle was taken into custody at the Tradewinds Hotel near I-44 and Harvard.

Police say he had two felony larceny warrants out of Tulsa County and felony warrants in Oklahoma City and Pottawatomie County.