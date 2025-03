TULSA — The Real Time Information Center helped lead to a stolen maroon Ford F-150 Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

Police say they saw three men pushing the truck after it ran out of gas near Admiral and Harvard.

Officers say the men had pushed the truck to a gas pump, and when they saw officers, they tried to walk away.

The driver of the truck, Nathan Evans, was taken into custody and arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

The other two individuals were questioned and released.