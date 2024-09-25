Task Force One crew headed from Tulsa to hurricane zone in Florida

Tulsa Fire Dept. Capt. Matt Bell Courtesy: Fox 23

By Steve Berg

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall sometime late Thursday, somewhere in the Florida panhandle, and a crew from Oklahoma’s Task Force One was loading up their gear in Tulsa Wednesday morning and getting ready to head that way.

Tulsa Fire Department Captain Matt Bell says his team will be helping with any swift-water rescues.

“That team is comprised of 16 personnel. We’re taking five boats and a swift-water package to do swift-water rescue,” Bell said.

He says 13 members are from the Tulsa Fire Department, two are from the GRDA Lake Patrol, and one is from the Bixby Fire Department.

He says the team overall has a lot of experience in working in hurricane recovery zones.

He says their destination right now is Pensacola, but he says that could change depending on where the hurricane eventually hits.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!