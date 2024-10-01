TCSO arrests 18-year-old after stabbing at Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said an 18-year-old was arrested on Saturday after a stabbing at the Tulsa State Fair on Friday night.

FOX23 spoke with a witness who said she was sitting just behind the victim when a fight broke out.

“A group of guys came up behind us and they approached another group of guys. They had to be 18 years old and it was about ten guys. They all started fighting and beating on each other,” Megan Monday said.

A night at the fair quickly turned from fun to frightening for Monday and her wife on Friday.

“One guy did get stabbed, his shirt was all just covered in blood. I almost passed out. It was too much blood for me, it was crazy,” Monday said.

TCSO Capt. Mike Moore said the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. on Friday when two groups started fighting.

“One of the members of the group during the altercation, pulled a knife out and struck a member of the other group from what it appears twice in the chest and once in the back,” Moore said.

Moore said deputies treated the victim’s wounds until paramedics got there.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Deputies arrested Brandon Farris for assault with a deadly weapon.

“Preliminary tests on scene for blood on the weapon and they came back positive so he was arrested. The knife was booked for evidence and he got to go to jail,” Moore said.

Moore said as a reminder, if you see something say something, whether it be to deputies or Expo Square security. Moore also reminded people to leave weapons at home.

“Leave it at home, don’t attempt. We have very low tolerance for anyone who wants to come out here and cause trouble. Your night or day at the fair can end very quickly,” Moore said.

Moore also noted that firearms are illegal on fair grounds and bags brought inside are subject to be searched at any time.