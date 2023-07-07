TCSO donates nearly 50 bikes to a north Tulsa nonprofit

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has donated bikes from their lost and found closet to a nonprofit helping kids in north Tulsa.

Deputies have given nearly 50 bicycles to Tulsa Youth Works so children can learn to ride and exercise.

The bikes were stolen or lost property that no one claimed and have been stored at the sheriff’s office until now.

“Our property room was just chocked full of old bikes that, you know, either we pick them up on arrest or they were found property or it was stolen property that we recovered and the owners never came to get it,” said Casey Roebuck from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Over time that adds up and adds up and adds up and so the only way that we can legally dispose of unclaimed property is to give it to a nonprofit,” she continued.

Roebuck says they’ve collected 46 bikes that no one claimed.

She says they were having a clear-out and decided the bicycles could help the community

So they loaded them up in trailers, trucks, and vans and gave them to Tulsa Youth Works.

It’s a nonprofit that helps over 200 North Tulsa elementary school kids with summer camps and after-school programs.

“The challenges with children in north Tulsa is that 25 percent of them go to bed hungry at night, which oddly enough, causes childhood obesity and a lot of health issues for the children,” said Chris Beach from Tulsa Youth Works. “The average black male in north Tulsa dies aged 54 due to high blood pressure and diabetes. Both are preventable and reversible and so we find if we can start the kids out when they’re young, eating healthy and exercising as a fun way to exercise for the rest of their lives, we know they’re going to have a better quality of life and quite frankly a better quantity of life as well.”

Tulsa Youth Works has a 20-acre ranch teaching kids about animals, healthy eating, and exercise.

Beach says the kids are also learning to ride bikes and fix them up. He says when they’ve learned to do that, they get to keep the bike and says the bicycles from the sheriff’s office are important.

“For us, it means we can help a lot more kids get bikes a lot faster and for the kids, most of the kids we work with have never owned their own bike and so for them to be able to come to the ranch every single day during the summer and the after school program to ride bikes all the time, it just gives them something to look forward to every day,” Beach said.

TCSO says they’re happy they can give back to the community

“This is a chance for some of these children to have really positive interactions with law enforcement because they may have had negative ones in the past if law enforcement has come to their homes,” Roebuck said.

Deputies are hoping to visit the nonprofit in the next month and ride bikes with some of the kids.