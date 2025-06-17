Tech company touted for expansion by state lawmakers

House and Senate leaders are touting the announcement of Kratos Defense and Security Solutions expanding with plans to open a new advanced manufacturing facility in Bristow, Oklahoma to produce its GEK (GE Aerospace-Kratos) turbofan engines.

The announcement was made Tuesday during the Oklahoma breakfast in Paris ahead of the 2025 Paris Air Show.

The facility will include three small engine test cells, which are expected to be operational in 2027. Funding was approved in this year’s general appropriations bill, HB 2766, which went into effect without the Governor’s signature last month. Funding was possible because of passage of legislation in the 2024 session, which created the Oklahoma Aircraft Engine Testing Development Grant Program.

“Kratos is already a great Oklahoma company and employer, and I am thrilled they have decided to expand in Bristow. Sen. Haste and I authored legislation in 2024 to specifically to support the further expansion of the defense and aerospace industry in Oklahoma and it is great to see that dream become a reality with today’s expansion announcement,” says Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow. “As a state, we must work to incentivize not only new businesses to relocate to Oklahoma, but for existing businesses to grow and expand. This brings an exciting new project to eastern Oklahoma and with it significant jobs and local tax dollars that will support our local economy. It is a win-win for Bristow, the region and the state as a whole.”

The 50,000-square-foot facility is expected to expand to 100,000 square feet and house up to five GEK engine production lines and initial output of 500 engines annually.

The initial engine line is expected to create 60 high-quality jobs at the site, with key positions beginning recruitment in late 2025 and general hiring in Q1 2026. Each additional production line is expected to add approximately 45 new jobs.