Tecumseh Public Schools cancels classes after new developments in online threats

UPDATE (10/13/25) — Tecumseh Public Schools has closed all campuses Monday and Tuesday after new developments in online threats against its students.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) advised the campuses close for all staff and students. The district will reopen on the Monday following fall break.

Parent teacher conferences and semester tests will be rescheduled for next week with more information to follow.

The closure follows the arrest of a student who was charged with terroristic threats after a search warrant revealed evidence of a credible threat toward the school.

The district said the original threat was made a month ago, but the FBI notified PCSO on Saturday morning. PCSO reached out to school administration, who immediately responded.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said a Tecumseh juvenile was arrested in connection to a credible threat made toward a school.

PCSO said on Saturday, deputies were contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding a threat made toward a school within Pottawatomie County.

Deputies and investigators began researching the suspect and found the threat to be credible. Through the investigation, a boy, who is currently a student at Tecumseh Public Schools, was identified as the suspect.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the boy’s home and found evidence supporting the reported threat.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office

PCSO said the boy admitted to planning to “shoot up” a school and cause hurt others.

The boy was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, threatening acts of violence, violation of the Computer Crimes Act and obscene materials.

Due to the suspect’s age, he will not be identified at this time, PCSO said.

Tecumseh Public Schools shared a statement on Sunday that says:

“This weekend, Tecumseh Public Schools was notified by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office about a month-old social media post made by a Tecumseh High School student that included threatening language and images involving weapons which were taken inside a Tecumseh High School restroom.

School administrators worked closely with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Tecumseh Police Department to ensure the student no longer poses a threat. Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased police presence at THS beginning Monday.

We take all threats to student and staff safety seriously and appreciate the quick action and partnership of both the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Tecumseh Police Department.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Tecumseh HS School administration at 4055982113.

Thank you for your continued trust and support of our schools."