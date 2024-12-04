Teen arrested for DUI, accused of crashing into car in downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Police say a teen, who they believe was intoxicated, crashed into another car in downtown Tulsa last night.

Police actually saw it happen firsthand as they were eating in a nearby restaurant.

They say 19-year-old Kayne Navarro was going so fast, the parked car he hit was flipped onto its roof, and Navarro’s car caught fire.

This was around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night near 1st and Detroit.

They say Navarro ran away from the scene but was quickly captured by officers.

Luckily, nobody was in the parked car when it was hit, police say.

DUI Crash Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

Navarro is facing charges of DUI, no insurance, leaving the scene of a crash, and interfering with a police officer.