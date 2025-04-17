Teen found guilty in deadly BA shooting

Broken Arrow Police Department Headquarters (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

A Tulsa jury says the teenager accused of shooting a man behind a Kentucky Fried Chicken on South Garnett Road in Broken Arrow is guilty of first-degree murder.

Broken Arrow police took then 16-year-old Jose Eduardo Cardona-Perez into custody in September 2023 for the murder of 23-year-old Jorge Santos.

Santos was the father of four daughters and was described by his loved ones as a caring person who adored his family.

The jury recommended Cardona-Perez spend his life in prison for the murder.

Cardona-Perez’s sentencing is set for May 27.

