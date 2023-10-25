Teen sentenced for drive-by shooting of 5-year-old girl

Noah Ney

By April Hill

Tulsa — A judge has slapped a Tulsa teenager with a stiff sentence for shooting a 5-year-old girl in the neck during a 2022 drive-by.

Authorities say 16-year-old Noah Ney fired a pistol during the gang incident.

The girl survived, but Ney was still arrested for shooting with intent to kill.

Ney and another teenager were later able to escape the juvenile justice center while a guard was distracted.

They were taken back into custody four days later.

Ney has now been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. He was found guilty on ten counts.

