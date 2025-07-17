Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming to the Philbrook Museum Friday

Tulsa Pop Kids
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Pop Kids is teaming up with the Philbrook Museum of Art to bring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the samurai era together.

A screening of the 2024 animated movie ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ will be shown along with an invitation to see the SAMURAI exhibit at the museum, located at 2727 South Rockford Road, on July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Before the movie a special introduction will be held by Tulsa Kendo exploring the cultural ties between the worlds of samurai and ninja. Tulsa Pop Kids will have their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Book Truck and the Turtles there in person.

And it wouldn’t be a Ninja Turtles party without pizza. Andolini’s Pizza will be provided before the film.

If you are unfamiliar with the film, the movie has the Turtles coming up from the sewers hoping to be embraced by the world as normal teenagers which leads to anitcs requiring the titular heros, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, to come together and save New York City.

Tickets for the event $31 for adults, $16 for youths (ages 3-17), $5 for members of the museum. ages two and under get in free. Tickets include admission to the movie and SAMURAI exhibit.

