Teens arrested for armed robbery, found with 4 firearms and $2,500 in cash

Teens arrested for attempted robbery
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Two teenagers are in jail, accused of armed robbery.

Tulsa Police say an officer was flagged down by someone near 31st and Garnett around 5:30 Monday evening, after a person had been robbed.

The victim told police a car drove up and two teens pointed guns at him, then stole $2,000 in cash.

Police located the suspects’ car and eventually pulled over and arrested 19-year-old Marvin Macias and 18-year-old Michael Gonzalez.

Police say a search of the vehicle found four firearms, three semi-automatic pistols and an AK-style pistol, along with approximately $2,500 in cash.

