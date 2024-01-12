Teens with rifle, body armor arrested after police chase ends with crash

It was a chaotic scene at Pine and Garnett Thursday afternoon where a police chase ended with a crash.

Tulsa police said officers tried to stop a red Kia, but the driver took off. TPD said the car was stolen and the occupants were known for stealing cars.

After eluding police for a while, officers said the Kia crashed into a utility pole, pinning two of the occupants inside the car. They were extracted and were said to have minor injuries.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg told KRMG a third suspect was taken into custody right away while another tried to run away from the scene.

“For about 15 to 20 minutes, we had the entire area locked down while officers set up a perimeter and got the fourth in custody.” Captain Meulenberg said. “We recovered a stolen AR-10 rifle... and they were also wearing body armor.”

TPD said the suspects were all juvenile males, two were 14 years old and two were 17 years old.

Meulenberg said drugs were also found in the car.















