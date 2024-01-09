Ten unusual food combinations that actually taste good

The website The website listverse.com has some duos that sound weird, others sound really good and some sound really gross depending on your taste buds and adventurous spirit.

10 - Cream Cheese and Hot Cheetos: Imagine the cool, velvety embrace of cream cheese meets the fiery, finger-staining allure of Hot Cheetos. It’s a flavor you never knew you needed. Here’s the secret recipe for this daring duo: take a generous dollop of cream cheese; the smoother, the better, and generously sprinkle crushed Hot Cheetos on top. Mix until you achieve the perfect balance of creamy and crunchy. Spread this concoction on a bagel, stuff it into a jalapeño, or simply dive in with some crackers.

9 - Mustard on Watermelon: Picture the sweet juiciness of watermelon colliding with the tangy kick of mustard.

8 - Chocolate-Covered Bacon: Chocolate-covered bacon is the lovechild of sweet and savory that’ll make your taste buds tango. Crispy, salty bacon draped in a velvety coat of rich chocolate.

7 - Ketchup on Macaroni and Cheese: some swear by the sweet tanginess it adds to the cheesy goodness. The secret lies in the art of application—don’t drown your dish, but rather delicately drizzle the ketchup on top

6 - Ice Cream and Soy Sauce: The salty kick of soy sauce intertwines with the sugary embrace of ice cream, creating a flavor that’ll make your taste buds soar. To embark on this bizarre gastronomic adventure, grab a scoop of your favorite ice cream, preferably vanilla, and crown it with a delicate drizzle of soy sauce.

5 - Pickles and Ice Cream: IT’S NOT JUST FOR PREGNANT WOMEN!!!! Imagine the tangy crunch of pickles cozying up to ice cream’s cold, creamy sweetness. This combo has become the stuff of cravings folklore. It’s all about the unexpected union of salty pickles and luscious ice cream.

4 - Doritos and Cottage Cheese: Imagine the zesty kick of Doritos with the mild, curdled elegance of cottage cheese. Dip your crunchy chip in the velvety cottage cheese.

3 - Pickles and Peanut Butter: sweet and savory - The tangy crunch of pickles meets peanut butter’s creamy, nutty goodness. Slather your favorite peanut butter on a slice of bread and layer on some zesty pickle slices. It’s like a quirky twist on the classic PB&J but with a pickle punch.

2 - Hot Sauce on Popcorn: popcorn’s light, airy crunch meets hot sauce’s fiery kick. Start with freshly popped popcorn. Then choose your hot sauce - whether it’s the vinegary tang of Tabasco, the smoky notes of chipotle, or the sheer intensity of Sriracha, the choice is yours. Drizzle, shake, or drench to your heart’s content.

1 - Marshmallows on Pizza: this one seems very off to me but it’s more of a desert than dinner - the mashmallows take on the role of cheese. Start with a classic pizza dough foundation, generously slathered with Nutella instead of the traditional tomato sauce. Sprinkle marshmallows liberally across the chocolatey canvas, letting them melt into gooey perfection in the oven.



