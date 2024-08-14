Tenants of Bartlesville's Price Tower given 30 days to move out

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The owner of Bartlesville’s Price Tower has given its tenants 30 days to move out.

While the tower remains open for now, Visit Bartlesville is concerned for the future of the historic skyscraper.

The tower’s owner confirmed with FOX23 that the building is still open for tours and no one was evicted from the property.

“It is so important to this community and many of us are very sad they are going through these challenges, but the Price Tower has this incredible story to tell and I believe that story is far from over,” said Maria Gus, executive director of Visit Bartlesville.

Gus said it would be a shame if Price Tower, the city’s Frank Lloyd Wright skyscraper, closed to the public.

The owner of Price Tower, Cynthia Blanchard, said for now the tower remains open.

However, she confirmed to FOX23 that tenants were given a 30-day notice to find other offices.

She said most were already on month-to-month leases and have been very gracious about the process.

FOX23 first told you on Sunday that the inn inside the tower is closed.

This comes after Blanchard started selling unique items from the tower like furniture.

She said it was necessary to keep the tower open.

Since then, the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy has gotten involved and filed a legal notice stating it has an interest in any items sold from the tower.

When FOX23 spoke with Blanchard previously, she said she would consider selling the tower to the right person.

“I would be irresponsible if I did not at least listen to those opportunities,” Blanchard said.

For now, Blanchard said the tower is still open for tours and operating with a very small team. She said they are taking it one day at a time.

While the future is uncertain, Gus said from a tourism standpoint, “We are trying to come up with some options so that if there is a time where they are not able to do any tours we can still give people who come here to visit some kind of a Price Tower experience,” Gus said.

Gus said she has no doubt that if it comes to selling the tower, someone will step in to help.

Gus said that even if the tower is forced to close temporarily, visitors can still enjoy its exterior from Unity Square or visit other Bartlesville attractions such as the Woolaroc Museum.