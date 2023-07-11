Tensions mount at TPS meeting over LGBTQ+ books

Video: Tulsa Public Schools board member calls for superintendent to resign Tuesday, TPS District 6 Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin said he’s calling for the resignation of TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

Things got heated at Monday’s Tulsa School Board meeting.

An Instagram post from a vendor is said to be at least partially at fault for the commotion.

A renewal of the school districts agreement with an AmeriCorps program called City Year was on the agenda.

City Year has collaborated with TPS to provide mentors and tutors in the school district for ten years.

School Board member E’Lena Ashley questioned a June Instagram post from City Year, which singled out nine books featuring LGBTQ+ characters in honor of Pride Month.

Ashley questioned whether TPS should continue their partnership with City Year.

