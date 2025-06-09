Tessa Dorrell named Miss Oklahoma 2025

Miss Oklahoma 2025
By FOX23.com News Staff

OKLAHOMA — Miss Broken Arrow Tessa Dorrell was named Miss Oklahoma 2025.

Dorrell was named Miss Oklahoma during the final night of the competition on Saturday at the Rose State College Performing Arts Center.

This video shows the exciting moment Tessa Dorrell (Miss Broken Arrow) was announced as Miss Oklahoma 2025! Congratulations! 🎉

Posted by FOX23 News on Saturday, June 7, 2025

Miss Oklahoma shared the final order of those who joined Dorrell in the top 5:

  • 1st Runner Up - Jaselyn Rossman, Miss OSU
  • 2nd Runner Up - Mia-Lynne Smith, Miss Oklahoma State Fair
  • 3rd Runner Up - Jessica Davis, Miss Northwestern
  • 4th Runner Up - Miriam Lowe, Miss Tula

The Miss Oklahoma Competition offers over $2 million in cash and in-kind scholarships to delegates each year statewide through the local competition, state colleges and tuition wavers, the Miss Oklahoma Scholarship Foundation and the Miss Oklahoma Organization.

You can learn more about Miss Oklahoma by clicking here.

