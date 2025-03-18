Texas megachurch founder and former senior pastor turns himself in to authorities in Osage County

Robert Preston Morris (Osage County Jail)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Robert Preston Morris, the founder and former senior pastor of a Texas megachurch indicted on child sex abuse charges, turned himself into authorities in Osage County on Monday.

The Dallas Morning News said Morris surrendered to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, where he was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child.

Morris’ attorney, Mack Martin, said he planned on entering a not-guilty plea on Morris’ behalf.

Court records show an Osage County judge set a $50,000 bond and ordered Morris to surrender his passport to the local sheriff.

Morris’ initial court appearance is set for May 9 at 10 a.m.

Ben Morgan

