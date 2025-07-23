TFA to host underground tours of Tulsa on August 9

One Technology Center (Tulsa City Hall) at Second and Cincinnati in downtown Tulsa (file photo)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture will host its bi-annual Tulsa Underground: Tunnel Tours on Saturday, August 9.

The guided tour will view seven buildings and explore tunnels without ever going outside. Participants will hear oil boom stories while inside and below historic Tulsa buildings.

The tours were created with a more mature audience in mind, with content meant for ages 13 and up. Private tours are offered for youth groups of all ages with material tailored to fit the age group.

Tours go from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and begin at 15-minute intervals. Tour-goers check in at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 2nd Floor Lobby, located at 100 East 2nd Street. Patrons are advised to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled time to get checked in, and will only be permitted to tour during the time the ticket specifies. Tours are limited to 30 participants.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets, click here.