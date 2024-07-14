TFD: Arson suspect arrested who allegedly set two fires on the same day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said set two fires on the same day.

TFD said on July 3, Tulsa Fire crews responded to a structure fire near East 18th Street and Boston Avenue

On the same day around 9:58 a.m., Tulsa Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire near East 15th Street and Baltimore Avenue.

TFD said fire crews arrived at both locations to find the structure and vehicle on fire. Tulsa Fire investigators responded to both scenes to perform fire scene examinations.

After processing the scene and reviewing video footage, the fires were both determined to be incendiary in nature.

Fire investigators also received a call from dispatch that an additional victim reported having her car window busted out with a rock in the same area of the fires, TFD said.

Fire investigators received a video from that incident, which showed the same suspect from the fire video.

On July 8, investigators located the suspect, Raheem Chambers, at the bus station near West 3rd Street and Denver Avenue.

Tulsa Fire investigators called Tulsa Police for assistance before taking the Chambers into custody without incident.

TFD said Chambers, after reviewing the video, admitted that it was him in the video willfully and maliciously setting the fires and destroying property.

He was arrested and booked for second-degree arson, third-degree arson, malicious injury to property, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.