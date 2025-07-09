TFD: Road closed at 45th and Harvard while ONG crews complete repairs on gas line

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department said South Harvard Avenue is closed at East 45th Street while Oklahoma Natural Gas crews complete repairs on a ruptured gas line.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said its crews have cleared the scene of a gas leak near East 45th Street and South Harvard Avenue after a two-inch gas line was accidentally ruptured by construction crews working in the area.

“Hazmat teams monitored the air to ensure the safety of nearby businesses, while Engine 23 remained on scene with charged hose lines to provide protection for Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) crews as they worked to stop the leak,” TFD said in a Facebook post.

South Harvard Avenue will remain closed at East 45th Street until ONG completes repairs, TFD said.

TFD said to avoid delays, choose an alternative route.