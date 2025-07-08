TFD shares update on OK-TF1’s deployment in central Texas

The Tulsa Fire Department said Oklahoma Task Force 1 remains deployed in Hamilton, Texas, and has been dispatched to multiple swift water rescue calls.

TFD said continuous rainfall is contributing to widespread flooding across central Texas.

The mission of OK-TF1 remains focused on life safety and emergency rescue. As weather conditions improve and the volume of rescue calls declines, the team anticipates transitioning into the search and recovery phase, TFD said.

TFD said on Monday morning, OK-TF1 deployed two Human Remains Detection K-9s. The K-9s, Truman and Seven, are part of TFD’s specialized search team and were trained by Ground Zero.

TFD will continue to monitor conditions and share updates as the situation develops.declines