Thousands flood downtown Tulsa for Oklahoma Comic Con 2025

Oklahoma Comic Con 2025 was held Aug. 9-10 at the Arvest Convention Center in downtown Tulsa, Okla.

Comic book superheroes, horror monsters, and anime and movie characters flooded the Arvest Convention Center Aug. 9-10 for Oklahoma Comic Con 2025.

Fans of all different types of genres dressed as their favorite characters from movies, comic books, anime, and fantasy books, and the cosplay outfits were intricate and sometimes complicated. Some of the most iconic characters were represented by fans, like Batman, Dr. Doom, Captain America, Darth Vader, Daredevil, and the Terminator.

Special effects artist John Marks brought a life-size replica of the “Falkor” from the 1984 fantasy movie “The NeverEnding Story,” and fans were able to ride the animatronic dog-like, white dragon known for his wisdom and optimism. Marks explained to KRMG how he created the fantasy creature.

“I tried to research the best I could and got it down to 43-feet, which is what he is supposed to be in the movie,” Marks said. “I look at it a very long time and try to sculpt what I am seeing and try to match it to what I’m doing. Certain parts have to be sculpted, some parts are Styrofoam, other parts are made of wood, so I have to aim at one thing and say, ‘that’s how I built this.’”

Ben McNatt, of Tulsa Monster Makers, was at Comic Con, creating and painting projects in real time. Tulsa Monster Makers is an artist coalition to support artist that make monsters, oddities, anything weird and fun.

Cosplay fanatics, Taryn and Lillian, dressed up as Sir Pentious and Carmilla Carmin from Hazbin Hotel, an adult animated musical comedy.

“We just love dressing up and having fun,” Taryn said.

Sean Astin, of The Goonies and Lord of the Rings, Mama’s Family star Vicki Lawrence, and voice actor Cristina Vee were the big names on hand to sign autographs and take photos. There were also discussion panels to go along with vendors and cosplay.