Thousands without power after Wednesday morning storms (Public Service Company of Oklahoma)

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers are without power in northeastern Oklahoma following Wednesday morning storms.

High winds and rain hit the Tulsa metro Wednesday morning causing weather-related outages.

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map shows over 18,000 outages as of 8:30 a.m.

The biggest reported outages are near Broken Arrow and east Tulsa.

