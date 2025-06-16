Three men sent to hospital after north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Three men are in the hospital, recovering from what police believe was a shooting incident in North Tulsa.

Tulsa Police responded to multiple calls about a shooting near 4700 North Denver Avenue in north Tulsa on Sunday.

Officers say they found two men who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital.

Police were later told another man was shot and dropped off at the hospital and was in critical condition.

Police say they think the three men were all shot during the same incident, and the person who shot them drove away after the shooting.

Police conducted an extensive search for the suspect’s car. No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.