Three teens apprehended after chase from Sand Springs to Tulsa, police say

Three teens wound up in handcuffs a little after midnight last night, after a police chase that officers say went all the way from Sand Springs to midtown Tulsa.

Sand Springs Police say they started chasing a black SUV in the 6500 block of West Edison, continuing through downtown Tulsa where the Tulsa Police helicopter joined the pursuit, and then finally stopping at 16th and Lewis.

There, police say a 19-year-old male suspect, a 16-year-old male suspect, and 14-year-old female suspect kicked in the door of a vacant condominium and ran inside in an effort to hide from police.

Police say they deployed pepper balls inside the residence, prompting the 16-year-old and 14-year-old suspect to surrender.

They say a group of officers, along with a K-9 unit, tracked down the 19-year-old suspect, Zane Walter Marshall, inside the condo and arrested him.

Police say the SUV had been reported stolen by the girl’s mom, who is not pressing charges.

But police say the trio could be facing punishment for the chase and the break-in at the condo.

Because he’s an adult, Marshall has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of eluding police, 2nd degree burglary, and more.

©2024 Cox Media Group