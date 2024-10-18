Tomorrow is the BA Trash Bash & Recycling Rally

It’s your chance once again to spruce up Broken Arrow tomorrow in a big way, as the City puts on its Fall Trash Back and Recycling Rally on Saturday.

You can drop off your recycled materials at 1700 W. Detroit, which is located between Elm and Aspen, a couple of blocks south of Rhema Bible College on Kenosha.

The recycling event is open from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

Elsewhere, teams of volunteers will be picking up litter and cleaning up neighborhoods all around town.

They’re still looking for people to sign up and help with both events.

To register for the Trash Bash teams, click here.