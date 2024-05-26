Tornado tears through Claremore late Saturday

Saturday was an active severe weather day in Oklahoma with multiple tornado warnings over several hours.

A confirmed tornado moved through Claremore shortly after 11pm.

Storm trackers reported power outages and downed trees. KRMG listeners reported roof damage in parts of Claremore as well.

Power outages were reported from Owasso and Claremore and out in parts of Mayes County. Power companies PSO and VVEC are both reporting outages.

The tornado continued from Rogers County into Mayes County.

The Oak Grove Fire Department reported ongoing rescues into early Sunday morning.

KRMG’s Russell Mills reported the smell of natural gas and power lines down in Claremore.

Developing story, check back for updates