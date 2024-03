Severe weather is moving through Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, Okmulgee, Creek and Mayes counties until 6pm in the KRMG StormCenter coverage area.

Tune to 102.3 FM, AM740, KRMG.com and the KRMG app for live StormCenter coverage when severe weather is in the area.

Check the KRMG StormCenter radar here.