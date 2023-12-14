Toys for Tots distribution event in Coweta could cause traffic issues

COWETA, Okla. — Coweta Police are redirecting traffic this week for the Toys for Tots distribution by the United States Marine Corps.

The event will be held daily from 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. until Friday.

The distribution will be at the Broken Arrow Armed Forces Reserve Center and is only open to invited families or individuals.

In a Facebook post, the City of Coweta said the following vehicle route changes will be in effect:

Toys for Tots traffic will be guided into the city on Highway 51 and directed to turn left onto 111th Street South next to McDonald’s. Traffic will continue down 111th to 273rd E. Avenue and turn left on 273rd. They will continue past the Wynstone Addition toward the Reserve Center main gate.

Coweta residents who live on 111th Street, including residents in the Wynstone and Woods at Oak Grove additions, should exit their subdivision and travel east on 111th Street going to 289th E. Avenue, turning south at the stop sign and then continuing on to 121st Street South. Residents can then travel west on 121st Street back to Highway 51, avoiding the neighborhood traffic congestion.

Due to possible emergencies in the area, no traffic will be allowed to exit the west gates of the Wynstone Addition onto 273rd East Avenue and no traffic will be allowed to travel west on 111th Street South.

Barriers will be placed on affected roadways before midnight on the 12th to direct traffic around the distribution area. Anyone caught moving barriers or going around them will be cited for a moving violation by the Coweta Police Department.

Coweta Police say cars started lining up around 2 a.m. Wednesday, and there could still be cars in line around 8 or 9 p.m.

Because it’s happening Wednesday through Friday, it’s recommended to avoid areas highlighted on the map for those days.