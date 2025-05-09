TPD arrests multiple suspects after alleged attempted shooting led to chase

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested multiple people after officers said a call reporting an attempted shooting led to a chase through the Tulsa area.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near North Garrison Avenue and East 55th Place North around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they said two people reported they had been shot at while sitting in their car and provided a description of the suspect’s car.

At the Admiral and Yale intersection, an officer said they spotted a car matching the given description and attempted to stop the car.

According to TPD, the car then led officers on a several-minute chase throughout the Tulsa area.

During the chase, officers said one of the suspects leaped out of the car, but was quickly taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.

During the chase, TPD reported that the suspect’s car blew out its driver’s side tires and swerved off the road into a ditch while driving north on 101st East Avenue, south of 11th Street.

TPD said one suspect attempted to run from the scene after the car went into the ditch, but was quickly taken into custody.

According to officers, three adults had remained inside the car along with an infant who they said was sitting unsecured on his mother’s lap.

TPD said the baby was unharmed.

Officers reported they found four loaded AR-15 style rifles/pistols and one semi-automatic pistol in the car.

At this time, the department is still investigating to see if any of these weapons were stolen.

The car involved in the chase was a rental car and not stolen, according to police.

The department said they’re still determining appropriate charges for the suspects involved in the chase.