TPD honors fallen officers in weekend memorial services

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is honoring officers who served the community.

On Friday night, the Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial held a candlelight vigil for those who were killed in the line of duty. Also recognized were officers who passed away in 2024.

There was also a memorial service Saturday morning at the Police Officers Memorial in North Tulsa.

“We’ll do a service where we will remember the names, talk about what happened with everybody,” said Gerard Stege, retired TPD officer. “The honor guard and a survivor or someone who is interested will go out to the burial sites of each of the officers and do a quick service there and leave some markers that says this was a fallen police officer at the burial site.”

The memorial services are part of a series of services around the country that coincide with the National Police Memorial Service held in Washington D.C. on May 15.