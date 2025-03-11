TPD investigating homicide after body was found in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Wagoner County near Porter on Monday morning.

TPD said they were notified about a body being recovered in Wagoner County and a vehicle that was set on fire, which is believed to be related to a case of a missing man from Tulsa.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.