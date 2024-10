TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing autistic teenager named Abiel Puentes.

Abiel is 15 years old and was born on Jan. 29, 2009.

He is 5 feet and 2 inches and 128 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

He was last seen on Oct. 30 around 6:30 pm near Admiral and Xanthus.

His family describes Abiel as a high-functioning autistic person with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

Tulsa Police searching for Abiel Puentes (Tulsa Police Department)