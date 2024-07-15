TPD Lieutenant under investigation following Facebook post about Trump assassination attempt

A Tulsa Police lieutenant is currently facing an internal investigation following a Facebook post regarding the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

Lt. Darin Ehrenreich, the head of TPD’s Special Victims Unit, posted on Facebook using an account under a different name, the department confirmed. He posted a song lyric alluding to the assassination attempt made on Trump while he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania this past Saturday.

On Saturday, an attempt was made on Trump’s life leaving him injured after a bullet skimmed his ear.

In the post, Ehrenreich said he’s reminded of a song lyric along the lines of “Well, it could have been a better shot.”

After the posts gained traction, Ehrenreich changed his profile picture to an edited photo showing Trump’s face on Van Gogh’s body, a famous painter well known for cutting off his own ear.

FOX23 reached out to Tulsa Police Cpt. Richard Meulenberg who said “the Tulsa Police Department is aware of a social media post made by an account under the control of Lt. Darin Ehrenreich. It is currently under investigation.”

FOX23 also reached out to Ehrenreich, but have not heard back yet. As of now, the original post has been deleted.