TPD: Masked gunman shot and killed

TULSA — Tulsa police were called to a home near Pine and Lewis Saturday night around 11:30 and found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he died.

Investigators on the scene were told that there were three men in a detached garage when an individual wearing a mask approached and fired a gunshot into the air.

One of the men in the garage retrieved his own firearm and shot the masked gunman.

Another man then wrestled the gun away from the shooting victim and left the scene before officers arrived.

The individual who shot the masked man was questioned and is not currently under arrest.

Police say, due to the complexity of this case, all evidentiary details and investigative findings will be submitted to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office will thoroughly review the information to determine if charges are warranted.