TPD officer accidentally hit by police car after chase on foot

Tulsa Police Department
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police Department officer was accidentally hit by a police car after officers chased a man into a parking lot.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers attempted to stop a man who they said was jaywalking across the street.

Officers said that when they approached, the man ran from them, and officers pursued him on foot.

The chase eventually ended in a QuikTrip parking lot near South Garnett Road and East 11th Street South.

As officers were attempting to take the man into custody, a police car that had not been put into park rolled across the parking lot and hit both an officer and the man being taken into custody.

According to TPD, the man was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released, while the officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The man was then booked into the Tulsa County Jail for jaywalking, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

