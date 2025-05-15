TPD officer injured by knife during east Tulsa arrest

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police officer received facial lacerations from a knife while arresting a man in east Tulsa.

According to TPD, officers responded to a liquor store near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road after receiving multiple calls about a man urinating and exposing himself behind a liquor store and causing a disturbance in the area.

Officers stated that when they arrived, they found the man jaywalking across the road and asked him to stop, but he refused.

As officers were taking the man into custody, TPD reported that the man assaulted an officer with a knife and caused a significant facial laceration.

After being injured, the officer helped finish taking the man into custody before he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

TPD reported he is in stable condition.

