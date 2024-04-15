TPD seeks public input due to growth downtown

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa (FOX23 News)

By April Hill

Tulsa — Tulsa police are looking for public input on the possibility of adding a downtown division after moving the headquarters to the old State Farm building off the Broken Arrow Expressway.

“Chief Franklin has been interested in the idea of how we can more efficiently police and support the downtown area,” said TPD’s Major Jillian Phippen. “And that’s specifically due to the growth.”

Right now, the Gilcrease Division takes care of policing downtown.

It seems like every month we’re hearing about a new apartment complex or business going into the downtown area.

“If you’re a new resident downtown, what does that perspective look like?” said Major Phippen. “If you’re an individual that just works downtown, again what is that perspective?”

TPD held a public meeting Monday afternoon at Central Library to hear ideas from business leaders and residents.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!