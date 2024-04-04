TPD: Woman driving stolen SUV claims it was a gift from Waffle House customer

Police said a Flock camera has again helped officers recover a stolen vehicle in Tulsa.

TPD said the license plate reading camera alerted officers that a stolen Jeep was spotted on Admiral near Yale. The department’s Real Time Information Center tracked the Jeep until officers caught up near Admiral and Sheridan.

Police said Angela Harrison was driving the SUV and claimed she had just been given the Jeep as a gift, along with $10 in cash, from a former customer from her days of working at Waffle House.

The gift, Harrison told officers, was for her upcoming 53rd birthday.

Police didn’t buy her story as the Jeep had been reported stolen before Christmas (in 2023). Plus, officers had a photo of who they believed to be Harrison driving the SUV in January.

“Ms. Harrison identified herself as the woman in the photo, but could not explain how she could have been in possession of the vehicle in January when she claimed it was gifted to her only an hour before.” TPD wrote on social media.

Tulsa police said the rightful owner of the SUV passed away last year. The vehicle was returned to his family.

Angela Harrison was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.















