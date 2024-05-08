TPS announces 2024 Teacher of the Year and 2024 Support Employee of the Year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) announced their 2024 Teacher of the Year and 2024 Support Employee of the Year.

Cooper Elementary’s first-grade dual language teacher Delaney Kane was named the 2024 Tulsa Public Schools Teacher.

Emerson Elementary Health Assistant Deborah McClellan was named the 2024 Support Employee of the Year.

They were announced at a gathering at the University of Tulsa’s Allen Chapman Student Union.

“Delaney and Deborah represent the passionate educators and professionals from Team Tulsa who serve Tulsa children and families every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson. “Nothing compares to what dedicated people accomplish with our young people. I am so grateful for the extraordinary commitment from our Teacher and Support Employee of the Year to our young people, to their teams, and to their broader school communities.”

This is Kane’s fifth year working for TPS. Her colleagues say she is great at building an environment where students can thrive and helps other teachers do the same.

“We all know that the foundation of learning is cemented in the elementary years,” said Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright. “Delaney’s students are excited to come to school and spend their day in the wonderful community she has built in her classroom. We are so proud of Delaney and know that she will represent the teachers of Tulsa Public Schools well.”

McClellan has been at TPS for 27 years and has worked at Emerson for five years. She loves to help students in any way she can and is a Booker T. Washington alum.

“Deborah constantly demonstrates a relentless focus on building strong relationships with students while keeping her school community healthy,” said American Federation of Teachers President Nancy Leonard. “I am incredibly proud of her, and I know she will continue to go above and beyond to serve the Tulsa Public Schools family.”