TPS announces Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year

TULSA, Okla. — On Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools announced the 2025 Teacher of the Year and the 2025 Support Employee of the Year.

Career tech teacher Jillian Swets from McLain High School was named as the 2025 Teacher of the Year, while principal’s secretary Bobbi Richins from Edison Preparatory Middle and High School was named as the 2025 Support Employee of the Year.

“From the first person a new student meets in the front office to a teacher equipping her classes with real-world career skills—Jillian and Bobbi illustrate the wraparound support that Tulsa Public Schools provides to equip every student for growth and success,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson. “Nothing compares to what dedicated people accomplish with our young people. I am so grateful for the extraordinary commitment from our Teacher and Support Employee of the Year to our young people, to their teams, and to their broader school communities.”

Jillian Swets joined McClain High School five years ago teaching math and science. She now teaches hydroponics, renewable energy and Google tools.

According to TCTA President Shawna Mott-Wright, “Jillian’s students are excited to come to school and spend their day in the wonderful community she has built in her classroom. We are so proud of Jillian and know that she will represent the teachers of Tulsa Public Schools well.”

Bobbi Richins has worked at Tulsa Public Schools for 17 years, working 11 of those years at Edison. She’s held many jobs at Tulsa Public Schools and said she loves helping students pursue their education any way she can.

“Bobbi constantly demonstrates a relentless focus on building strong relationships with students and families while executing the countless tasks that make a school function effectively,” said American Federation of Teachers President Nancy Leonard. “I am incredibly proud of her, and I know she will continue to go above and beyond to serve the Tulsa Public Schools family.”

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools gives support for the awards given to Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year winners and finalists.